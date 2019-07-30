SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has declared the SSC GD Constable Admit Card on its official website. Candidates those who have qualified the written exam and were eligible for the PST exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019: Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019 for Physical Standard Test, PST today, July 30, 2019. Candidates those who had applied for the exam and have qualified the written exam and are eligible for the PST can now download the admit card by visiting the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the PST exam for SSC GD constable post is scheduled to held in August-September 2019. For the SSC Constable GD recruitment, various test like Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) will be scheduled and conducted soon by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

As per the notification, a total of 54,953 recruitment will be done through the SSC GD recruitment drive for the posts for Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

SSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2019: Steps to download the SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Login the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘E-Admit Card of PST/PET of Constable/GD Examination-2018’ link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the roll number, date of birth and captcha code and click on sign in.

Step 4: The SSC Constable (GD) admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

