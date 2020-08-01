The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited candidates who wished to apply for the post of SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment today, i.e. August 1st, 2020. Candidates interested in applying for the post may go to SSC’s online portal, ssc.nic.in. The final date for applying is the 7th of September.
This recruitment is meant to fill a total of 5846 vacancies in the police.
Below are important details about eligibility, dates, applying charges:
SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Important dates
Starting date for applying: August 1st, 2020
- Last date for applying: September 7th, 2020
- Last date and time for making online fee pay September 9, 2020
- Last date to generate offline late fee: September 11th, 2020
- Last date to apply with late fee (during opening hours of banks): September 14, 2020
- Date of Computer Based Exam: November 27th to December 14th, 2020
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Eligibility
Educational Requirements- Must be a 10+2 Senior Secondary pass out from an identified Board.
Age Limitations- The candidates’ age should be between 18 and 25 years as per 1 July 2020.
Also read: CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2020: Know How To Make Correction In Documents
Also read: IGNOU Admissions 2020: Admission date, Re-registraion date and all you need to know
Police Recruitment 2020: Applying Charges
The applying charges for the exam is ₹100.
Female candidates, Ex-servicemen (ESM) and those of Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) entitled to reservation will not be charged for applying.
Police Recruitment 2020: Vacancies
Constable EXE-Male – 3433 Posts
Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen (others) – 226 Posts
Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando – 243 Posts
Constable EXE Female – 1944 Posts
Other information such as physical requirements and exam details can be found here.
Also read: A way to Prepare for UPSC Civil Services Examination