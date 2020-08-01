Delhi Police has released a notification for the recruitment of 5846 constables. Know how to apply for 5846 vacancies on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Find all the related details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited candidates who wished to apply for the post of SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment today, i.e. August 1st, 2020. Candidates interested in applying for the post may go to SSC’s online portal, ssc.nic.in. The final date for applying is the 7th of September.

This recruitment is meant to fill a total of 5846 vacancies in the police.

Below are important details about eligibility, dates, applying charges:

SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Starting date for applying: August 1st, 2020

Last date for applying: September 7th, 2020

Last date and time for making online fee pay September 9, 2020

Last date to generate offline late fee: September 11th, 2020

Last date to apply with late fee (during opening hours of banks): September 14, 2020

Date of Computer Based Exam: November 27th to December 14th, 2020

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Educational Requirements- Must be a 10+2 Senior Secondary pass out from an identified Board.

Age Limitations- The candidates’ age should be between 18 and 25 years as per 1 July 2020.

Police Recruitment 2020: Applying Charges

The applying charges for the exam is ₹100.

Female candidates, Ex-servicemen (ESM) and those of Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) entitled to reservation will not be charged for applying.

Police Recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Constable EXE-Male – 3433 Posts

Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen (others) – 226 Posts

Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando – 243 Posts

Constable EXE Female – 1944 Posts

Other information such as physical requirements and exam details can be found here.

