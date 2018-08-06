SSC CPO 2018 Exam Dates and Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the dates of SSC CPO 2018 examination on its official website this month. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards soon.

SSC CPO 2018 Exam Dates and Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released a notification regarding the postponement of the SSC CPO Exam 2018, however, the commission has not yet declared the tentative dates for the same.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC CPO Recruitment 2018 are advised to wait patiently as the dates of the examination are all set to be announced soon on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

It is expected that the Staff Selection Commission will release the new timetable and the admit cards for the SSC CPO Exam 2018 this month on its website. Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission had earlier released the official notification for SSC CPO Exam 2018 during the month of March and the online application process for the same started on March 3, 2018.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the admit card for the for the SSC CPO Exam 2018:

Log on to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in Search for the link that reads ‘SSC CPO Exam 2018 Admit Card’ on the home page and click on it Candidates will be diercted to a different page Now enter the necessary credentials and click on submit Your admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same take a print out of the SSC CPO Exam 2018 Admit Card for future reference

To go to the official website of SSC and download the SSC CPO Admit Card 2018 online, click on this link: ssc.nic.in

