SSC CPO Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the new exam dates for the Central Police Organisation (CPO) in the month of October on the official website. The candidates are required to visit the website regularly to know the new dates. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for the month of June. .

SSC CPO Exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission which postponed the Central Police Organisation (CPO) exam, is expected to announce the new exam dates in October on the official website- ssc.nic.in. Earlier the exam was scheduled for the month of June. The Commission invited the applicants to fill 1223 vacant posts and the last date to submit the form was April 2.

As per the recently released exam pattern, there will be objective questions for two papers- paper-1 and paper-2 . The medium of language to solve the question paper will be bilingual, that is, both Hindi and English.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer will be marked on candidates OMR Answer Sheet.

The SSC CPO 2018 exam will be conducted in three phases.

Paper-1

2. PET, PST and Medical Test.

3. Paper-2

These three phases are important for the candidates to crack as their performance will be judged on the basis of this.

Also read: SSC CPO 2018: Exam dates and admit card likely to be published soon @ ssc.nic.in

Besides, the SSC will also announce the exam dates of SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2018 Tier 1. However, it is not mentioned when the dates for the same will be announced. Therefore, the candidates are requested to check the official website for the exam dates, regularly.

Also Read: SSC CGL 2018 exam dates, e-admit cards expected to be released by the end of August

Also, as per the recently released notification regarding Constable GD, the date of application will not be extended further i.e September 30. The interested candidates are required to submit their application on the official website SSC – ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the last date was September 17 which was later extended to September 30.

The recruitment process has been carried out for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles (GD).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More