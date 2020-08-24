SSC CPO 2019-20 admit card released for the medical exam. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by logging with the credentials.

SSC Admit Card 2020 – SI & ASI Posts: SSC CPO 2020 admit card for the medical exam has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).The complete schedule for medical exam along with the admit card, has also been released. Candidates can access the admit from the official website. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter the required login credentials.The medical exam began on March 16 and concluded recently. The hard copy of the admit card is not sent to candidates by post.Candidates can download their admit card at the link below :

Click here for SI & ASI Detailed Medical Exam Admit Card & Application Status (SSCNER)

Click here for SI & ASI Detailed Medical Exam Postponed Notice

Click here for SI & ASI Medical Exam Postponed Notice (SSCCR)

Details in SSC CPO admit card

The admit card contains the following details:

Roll number Ticket number Password for exam Exam date Reporting time Entry closing time Applicant’s name Gender Date of birth Category Candidate’s Address Examination venue

SSC CPO 2020 Exam Pattern for Medical Exam

For male candidates

100-metre race in 16 seconds

1.6 Kms race in 6.5 minutes

Long Jump: 3.65 metre in 3 chances

High Jump: 1.2 metre in 3 chances

Shot put (16 Lbs): 4.5 metre in 3 chance

For female candidates

100 metre race in 18 seconds

800 metre race in 4 minutes

Long Jump: 2.7 metre in 3 chances

High Jump: 0.9 metre in 3 chance

The candidates can check the time, venue and date for SSC SI ASI Medical Exam on their admit card. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in the month of March which was postponed due COVID-19 situation.

Candidates, who are successful in Medical Examination, will be called for detailed document verification. Final selection will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by candidates in PaperI+Paper-II.

