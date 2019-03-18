SSC CPO Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification regarding the recently conducted Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector paper 2019. The candidates who have taken the written examination are advised to keep an eye on the official websites @ ssconline.nic.in, @ ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification regarding the recently conducted Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector paper 2019. The notification said that the SSC has successfully conducted the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12, 2019, to March 16, 2019. It further read that the results of SSC CPO SI paper I result will be declared on May 25, 2019.

The exam was conducted for a total of 1,557 vacancies for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF. The candidates who have taken the written examination are advised to keep an eye on the official websites @ ssconline.nic.in, @ ssc.nic.in.

The notification also highlighted that a total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the examination while 2,32,514 appeared for the examination.

The SSC CPO 2019 exam will be conducted in three phases.

1. Paper I

2. PET, PST and Medical Test.

3. Paper II

Those who qualify the paper I will be eligible to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who pass the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

After being released, SSC CPO SI Paper I result will be available on the official website.

SSC CPO SI Paper I result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘RRB group D result’ option (link not yet active).

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your Log-in credentials.

Step 5: SSC CPO SI Paper I result will appear.

Step 6: Download and take print out for reference.

