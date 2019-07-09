SSC CPO Exam 2019: The official exam dates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the recruitment of Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant Sub Inspectors Physical Standard Test (PST) has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). As per the official notification, the examination will take place from July 22, 2019, to July 31, 2019.

Also, the admit cards for PET/PST will be soon uploaded on the official websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission. Interested and Eligible candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in

Once the admit card is released, Candidates can follow these steps and can easily download their admit card.

SSC CPO Exam 2019: Steps to download SSC CPO Hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link of CPO PET or PET Admit Card.

Step 3: Candidates are then advised to enter your registration number and log in.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for the future.

