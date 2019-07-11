SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019 on the official website of SSC -ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final answer key of SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019 at online mode. Candidates who have appeared in Paper I for the post of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF exam can visit the official website of SSC -ssc.nic.in to check their answer keys. The last date to check answer key is August 9, 2019, hence candidates are advised to check their answer key and raise queries for the same on or before the last date.

SSC CPO Paper I examination was held on May 25, 2019. Candidates those who had qualified Paper I will have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PET) & Physical Endurance Test (PET). Also, SSC CPO 2019 Paper 2 will be organized on Sep 27, 2019, at different examination centres in the country.

SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019: Steps to download Answer Key for Paper I

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC -ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, Click on the SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2019 link

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in with your User Id and Password as given earlier.

Step 5: After giving the important information, your Final Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 1073 vacancies have been notified for different posts. SSC CPO SI is conducted for recruitment of the candidates to Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. For more information related to SSC CPO recruitment 2019, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official selection of staff selection.

