SSC CPO Admit Card 2020 for WR and CR Regions has been released by Staff Selection Commission or the SSC. The commission has uploaded the admit cards on the official website, sscnwr.org and ssc-cr.org. SSC (Staff Selection Commission) will soon release the online exam admit cards for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) for other regions on its regional websites.
Students who had applied for the SSC CPO 2020 exam may now head towards checking their SSC CPO SI application status. The admit cards can be downloaded by the students from the official websites of SSC according to their regions.
The applicants who get their application accepted may appear for SSC PO exam from November 23, 2020, to November 25, 2020.
|Region Name
|SSC CPO SI Region-wise Admit Card
|SSC Regional Websites
|SSC Western Region
|SSC WR CPO SI Card
|http://www.sscwr.net/
|SSC Central Region
|SSC CR CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.ssc-cr.org/
|SSC North Region
|SSC NR CPO Admit Card
|http://www.sscnr.net.in/
|SSC Kerala Karnataka Region
|SSC KKR CPO SI Admit Card
|https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/
|SSC Eastern Region
|SSC ER CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.sscer.org/
|SSC North Western Region
|SSC NWR CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.sscnwr.org/
|SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|SSC MPR CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.sscmpr.org/
|SSC North Eastern Region
|SSC NER CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.sscner.org.in/
|SSC Southern Region
|SSC SR CPO SI Admit Card
|http://www.sscsr.gov.in/
The question paper will be in both Hindi and English languages. For, each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the total scored marks.
