SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2020: Students who had applied for the SSC CPO 2020 exam may now head towards checking their SSC CPO SI application status. The admit cards can be downloaded by the students from the official websites of SSC according to their regions.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2020 for WR and CR Regions has been released by Staff Selection Commission or the SSC. The commission has uploaded the admit cards on the official website, sscnwr.org and ssc-cr.org. SSC (Staff Selection Commission) will soon release the online exam admit cards for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) for other regions on its regional websites.

The applicants who get their application accepted may appear for SSC PO exam from November 23, 2020, to November 25, 2020.

The question paper will be in both Hindi and English languages. For, each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted from the total scored marks.

