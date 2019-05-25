SSC CPO SI ASI Result 2019: The results of SSC SI, CAPFs and ASI Result 2019 will be declared by the Staff Selection Commission today, May 25, 2019, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can know their result on the official site of SSC @ssc.nic.in.

A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the examination. Out of which, only 2,32,514 candidates appeared in the examination. The examination was conducted in 236 venues across the country in 97 states. As per the official notice, the overall percentage of attendance this year is 28.33 per cent.

SC Central Police Organisation Result 2019: Know your SSC CPO SI, SSC ASI Score

Step 1- Go to the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link SSC CPO Result 2019 link

Step 3- Enter the required details in the space provided

Steps 4- SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will appear on the screen

Step 5- Check your scores. Take a print out.

The SSC CPO Preliminary examination was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019. This is applicable for a total of 2,164 posts in Central Police Organisation.

The Commission is also set to conduct the SSC SI ASI exam from June 4 to June 10, 2018. But due to uncertain unknown reason, the examination was not conducted by the Commission. Through this examination, the total number of 1557 vacancies of Sub-Inspector in the country are to be filled. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of SSC.

