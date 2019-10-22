SSC CPO, SI, CISF Answer Keys 2019 has been released on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the answer keys and details for raising objections through the official website given in this article.

SSC CPO, SI, CISF Answer Keys 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the Answer Keys of CAPF, SI, DP, ASI, CSIF Exam 2019 on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly expecting for the answer keys to be announced can now check their respective answer keys on the official website of SSC and download the same to tally with the answers they had attempted in the examination.

According to the notification released by the Commission, the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Paper-II Examination 2018 was conducted on September 27, 2019 at various centres. The examination was held in the Computer Based Mode (CBT) format. The Commission has published the Answer Keys on the website of the Commission for and to download the SSC Answer Keys 2019 candidates need to follow the instructions given below.

How to download the SSC CPO, SI, CISF Answer Keys 2019?

Candidates must visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys (268.22 KB)”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed

Go through the PDF and click on the link highlighted in blue

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the login page

Here, enter your roll number and necessary details

Follow the instructions to proceed

Candidates can also submit objections for any wrong answer keys before the stipulated time mentioned in the PDF.

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC Notification 2019 for Answer Keys: https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomeScreen

