A recruitment drive to fill out 5846 vacancies for the post of Constable in Delhi Police is being carried out. Registrations began on August 1 and will end at 11:30 p.m. on September 7.

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020

A recruitment drive to fill out 5846 vacancies for the post of Constable in Delhi Police is being carried out. Registrations began on August 1 and will end at 11:30 p.m. on September 7. A Computer Based Examination (CBE), a Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) and a Medical Examination will be carried out by SSC to select from among the candidates. Candidates need to be between ages 18 and 25.

Important Dates:

Dates of registering: August 1 to September 7

Last Date and Time to pay the online fee: 11:30 p.m. on September 9

Last date and time to pay the fee through challan: 11:30 p.m. on September 11

Last date to pay the fee through challan: September 14 at working hours of bank

Date of Computer Exam: November 27

The dates of Physical Endurance and Medical Test have not yet been announced

Educational Qualifications:

The candidate needs to have passed from 10+2 (Senior Secondary) from the Central or any other State Board. 11th pass-outs can also apply if they are children of:

1. Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, whether active, retired or passed away

2. Band members, buglers, cavalry, drivers, runners etc. of Delhi Police

Also read: RBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exams 2020 datesheet released @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supply Exam Time Table

Also read: JEE Main Admit Card 2020: When, where and how to download hall tickets

Follow the given steps to apply for the post:

1. Visit SSC’s online portal, www.ssc.nic.in.

2. Select the ‘Apply’ menu from the ribbon at the top of the website.

3. Go to the ‘Others’ category

4. Click/tap on the apply hyperlink alongside the sentence ‘Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020’

5. Log in as a new user

6. Type in the required details and submit

Also know: SSC Constable 2018 Medical Exam: Check exam date, schedule and other details here