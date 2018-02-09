SSC Delhi Police result 2017-18: Staff selection commission is set to announce the results of Delhi Police constable executive position. The results will be announced today for the SSC Delhi police exam which was held in December last year. Delhi police have 4,722 job openings for the male-female constable executive position. 1,55,435 aspirants have enrolled for the exam and 1,44,814 candidates appeared in the examination registering thereby an overall attendance of 93.17 percent.

SSC Delhi Police result 2017, check your score:

Step 1: Log on the official website of Delhi Police (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Delhi Police Constable Result’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers/name of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As per the earlier notification released by Staff selection commission board, the Constable Recruitment exam was conducted under strict surveillance and seven cases of examination related to malpractices were also observed. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.