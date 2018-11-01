The result of SSC of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF has been announced by the Saff Selection Commission on the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in. A Computer Based Examination was held for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF from July 1, 2017 to July 7, 2017.

SSC Delhi Police Result 2017: The Saff Selection Commission has declared the result of SSC of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF on the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted a Computer Based Examination for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF from July 1, 2017 to July 7, 2017.

According to SSC, around 4959 candidates (4126 male and 833 female) were called for document verification. Further, 117 additional candidates (95 male and 22 female) were also declared qualified to be called for Document Verification.

The result of this Paper-I was declared by the Commission on September 6, 2017. Paper-II was conducted on December 15, 2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.The result of Paper-II was declared on January 29, 2018 for shortlisting the candidates for Medical Examination.

A total of 5076 candidates (4221 Male and 855 Female) were qualified for Document Verification of the said examination.

Based on merit-cum-preference, the candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts: Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

