SSC Exams Calendar 2018-2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised calendar for the SSC Exams 2018. Aspirants can check out the details of SSC exam dates, schedule and results details on the official website @ ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to check the SSC Examination Calendar 2018 on the official website only for the correct information. The Staff Selection Commission helps candidates to get jobs in CGL, MTS, Stenographer, Junior Engineer, JHT, CHSL (10+2), CPO SI, GD Constable and other various posts in several departments of the government of India.

As per the SSC website, SSC CGL 2018 Tier 1 examination is postponed, which was scheduled for July 25, 2018. SSC will declare the exam dates for the CGL exam later on the official website @ ssc.nic.in.

Exam notification for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D will be out by September 29, 2018. The last date to fill SSC Stenographer application will be 22nd October 2018 and board will announce the exam date later on the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the SSC revised exam calendar 2018-19, the notification for SSC Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in Subordinate Office Hindi Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-I) will be out by 1st September 2018.

