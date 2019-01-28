SSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The SSC has shared its examination calendar and schedule for 2019-2020 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. According to the reports, the SSC is expected to conduct the examinations include SI in CAPF, ASI in CISF, SI and ASI examination in Delhi Police, SSC CGL this year.

SSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination calendar and schedule for 2019-2020. The SSC shared it on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC has mentioned all important examinations and recruitment dates which will be conducted between 2019-2020 by the board.

According to the reports, the SSC is expected to conduct the examinations include SI in CAPF, ASI in CISF, SI and ASI examination in Delhi Police, SSC CGL this year. Interested candidates can simply visit the SSC’s official website and download the Schedule for important examination and recruitment dates.

The interested candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the SSC 2019-2020 Exam Calendar.

SSC Exam Calendar 2019-20

Exam Name Advt Date Last date Date of Exam Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in

Subordinate Office//Hindi

Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-I) 22.10.2018 19.11.2018 13.01.2019 (CBE) Examination for Selection Posts

Phase – VI/2018 05.09.2018 30.09.2018 16.01.2019 (CBE)

17.01.2019 (CBE)

18.01.2019 (CBE) Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’

Examination – 2018 22.10.2018 19.11.2018 05.02.2019 to

07.02.2019 (CBE)* Recruitment for Constables (GD) in

CAPFs Exam-2018 ++ 21.07.2018 20.08.2018 11.02.2019 to

11.03.2019 Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and

SI in Delhi Police Examination -2018

(Paper-I) 03.03.2018 02.04.2018 12.03.2019 to

16.03.2019 (CBE)* Combined Graduate Level Examination

– 2017

(Tier-IV)(CPT/DEST) – – To Be announced later Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)

Exam., 2017 (Tier-III) (SKILL TEST) To Be announced later Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’

Examination – 2018 (DV/SKILL) — —- To Be announced later Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in

Subordinate Office//Hindi

Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-II) —- —– 26.05.2019 (DES)**

(SUNDAY) Combined Graduate Level

Exam,2018 (Tier-I) 05.05.2018 04.06.2018 04.06.2019 to

19.06.2019 (CBE)* Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)

Exam., 2018 (Tier-I) 05.03.2019 05.04.2019 01.07.2019 to

26.07.2019 (CBE)* Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)

Staff Examination-2019

(Paper-I) 22.04.2019 22.05.2019 02.08.2019 to

06.09.2019 (CBE)* Combined Graduate Level Examination

– 2018 (Tier-II) 11.09.2019 to

13.09.2019 (CBE)* Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &

Mechanical) Examination – 2018

(Paper-I) 01.02.2019 25.02.2019 23.09.20-19 to

27.09.2019 (CBE) Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and

SI in Delhi Police Exam -2018 (PaperII) – – 27.09.2019 (CBE)* Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)

Exam., 2018 (Tier-II) 29.09.2019 (DES)**

(SUNDAY) Examination for Selection Posts

Phase – VII/2018 ^ 08.07.2019 27.7.2019 14.10.2019 to

18.10.2019 (CBE)* Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)

Staff Examination-2019

(Paper-II) 17.11.2019 (DES)**

(SUNDAY) Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in

Subordinate Office//Hindi

Pradhyapak Exam. – 2019 (Paper-I) 01.08.2019 28.08.2019 26.11.2019 (CBE)* Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and

SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I) 17.09.2019 15.10.2019 11.12.2019 to

13.12.2019 (CBE)* Combined Graduate Level

Exam,2018 (Tier-III) 29.12.2019 (DES) **

(MORNING)

(SUNDAY) Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &

Mechanical) Examination – 2018

(Paper-II) 29.12.2019 (DES) **

(EVENING)

(SUNDAY Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’

Examination – 2019 17.09.2019 15.10.2019 To be notified later Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &

Mechanical) Examination – 2019

(Paper-I) 01.08.2019 28.08.2019 To be notified later Combined Graduate Level

Exam,2019 (Tier-I) 31.10.2019 28.11.2019 To be notified later Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)

Exam., 2019 (Tier-I) 12.12.2019 10.01.2020 To be notified later

About the Staff Selection Commission (SSC):

The SSC is a governmental organisation that works and recruits candidates for the vacant posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It was founded in 1975 and its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

