SSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination calendar and schedule for 2019-2020. The SSC shared it on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC has mentioned all important examinations and recruitment dates which will be conducted between 2019-2020 by the board.
According to the reports, the SSC is expected to conduct the examinations include SI in CAPF, ASI in CISF, SI and ASI examination in Delhi Police, SSC CGL this year. Interested candidates can simply visit the SSC’s official website and download the Schedule for important examination and recruitment dates.
The interested candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the SSC 2019-2020 Exam Calendar.
Step 1: Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website @ ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link in the notifications section that reads Examination Calendar.
Step 3: A PDF file will pop on your screen now.
Step 4: Download and save the PDF file for that for the SSC examination schedule 2019-2020.
SSC Exam Calendar 2019-20
|Exam Name
|Advt Date
|Last date
|Date of Exam
|Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in
Subordinate Office//Hindi
Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-I)
|22.10.2018
|19.11.2018
|13.01.2019 (CBE)
|Examination for Selection Posts
Phase – VI/2018
|05.09.2018
|30.09.2018
|
16.01.2019 (CBE)
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination – 2018
|22.10.2018
|19.11.2018
|05.02.2019 to
07.02.2019 (CBE)*
|Recruitment for Constables (GD) in
CAPFs Exam-2018 ++
|21.07.2018
|20.08.2018
|11.02.2019 to
11.03.2019
|Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and
SI in Delhi Police Examination -2018
(Paper-I)
|
03.03.2018
|02.04.2018
|12.03.2019 to
16.03.2019 (CBE)*
|Combined Graduate Level Examination
– 2017
(Tier-IV)(CPT/DEST)
|–
|–
|To Be announced later
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)
Exam., 2017 (Tier-III) (SKILL TEST)
|
To Be announced later
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination – 2018 (DV/SKILL)
|—
|—-
|To Be announced later
|Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in
Subordinate Office//Hindi
Pradhyapak Exam. – 2018 (Paper-II)
|—-
|—–
|26.05.2019 (DES)**
(SUNDAY)
|Combined Graduate Level
Exam,2018 (Tier-I)
|05.05.2018
|04.06.2018
|04.06.2019 to
19.06.2019 (CBE)*
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)
Exam., 2018 (Tier-I)
|05.03.2019
|05.04.2019
|01.07.2019 to
26.07.2019 (CBE)*
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)
Staff Examination-2019
(Paper-I)
|22.04.2019
|22.05.2019
|02.08.2019 to
06.09.2019 (CBE)*
|Combined Graduate Level Examination
– 2018 (Tier-II)
|11.09.2019 to
13.09.2019 (CBE)*
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &
Mechanical) Examination – 2018
(Paper-I)
|01.02.2019
|25.02.2019
|23.09.20-19 to
27.09.2019 (CBE)
|Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and
SI in Delhi Police Exam -2018 (PaperII)
|–
|–
|27.09.2019 (CBE)*
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)
Exam., 2018 (Tier-II)
|29.09.2019 (DES)**
(SUNDAY)
|Examination for Selection Posts
Phase – VII/2018 ^
|08.07.2019
|27.7.2019
|14.10.2019 to
18.10.2019 (CBE)*
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical)
Staff Examination-2019
(Paper-II)
|17.11.2019 (DES)**
(SUNDAY)
|Combined Jr. Hindi Translator in
Subordinate Office//Hindi
Pradhyapak Exam. – 2019 (Paper-I)
|01.08.2019
|28.08.2019
|26.11.2019 (CBE)*
|Rectt. of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and
SI in Delhi Police Exam -2019 (Paper-I)
|17.09.2019
|15.10.2019
|11.12.2019 to
13.12.2019 (CBE)*
|Combined Graduate Level
Exam,2018 (Tier-III)
|29.12.2019 (DES) **
(MORNING)
(SUNDAY)
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &
Mechanical) Examination – 2018
(Paper-II)
|29.12.2019 (DES) **
(EVENING)
(SUNDAY
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination – 2019
|17.09.2019
|15.10.2019
|To be notified later
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &
Mechanical) Examination – 2019
(Paper-I)
|01.08.2019
|28.08.2019
|To be notified later
|Combined Graduate Level
Exam,2019 (Tier-I)
|31.10.2019
|28.11.2019
|To be notified later
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2)
Exam., 2019 (Tier-I)
|12.12.2019
|10.01.2020
|To be notified later
About the Staff Selection Commission (SSC):
The SSC is a governmental organisation that works and recruits candidates for the vacant posts in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It was founded in 1975 and its headquarter is located in New Delhi.
