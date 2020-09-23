SSC has released the calendar update on 22nd September 2020 on the official website @ssc.nic.in. Due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus many important exams have been delayed. Moreover, the new recruitment have also been delayed. But here is some good news for the SSC Aspirants, SSC has released the exam notification for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC MTS 2020 Exams on 22nd September 2020.
SSC has released new exam dates for various SSC Examination including SSC CGL 2020, SSC JE, SSC CHSL 2020 Examinations that are to be held from 01-10-2020 to 31-08-2021.A large number of candidates appear for these exams every year to get placed in the Central government. It is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exams to stay aware of the dates scheduled for their relevant exams.
For now, SSC has revised the dates of exams that were get postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Check the recently updated dates in the table below.
SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21- Official Dates
|SSC Exam Name
|Date of Advt.
|Closing Date
|SSC Exam Date
|SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 (Tier-I) for
remaining candidates
|03.12.2019
|10.01.2020
|12.10.2020 to26.10.2020
|SSC JE Examination-2019 (Paper-I)
|27.10.2020 to 30.10.2020
|SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2019
|16.11.2020 to 18.11.2020
|Examination for Selection Posts
Phase-VIII/ 2020
|17.01.2020
|14.02.2020
|06.11.2020 to10.11.2020
|SSC CGL 2019
(Tier-II, CBE)
|02.11.2020 to 05.11.2020
|SSC CGL 2019
(Tier-III, DES)
|22.11.2020
|SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 (Tier-II)
|14.02.2021
|SSC CPO 2020 (Paper-I)
|Available Soon
|Available Soon
|23.11.2020 to 26.11.2020
|SSC JHT Examination-2020
(Paper-I)
|29th June 2020
|25th July 2020
|19.11.2020
|SSC MTS 2020 (Paper-I)
|02.06.2020
|15.07. 2020
|26.10.2020 to
13.11.2020 (CBE)*
|Delhi Police Constable, Male & Female
|27.11.2020 to 14.12.2020
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination-2020
|10.10.2020
|04.11.2020
|29.03.2021 to 31.03.2021
|JE 2019, Paper II, DES
(Civil, Mechanical, Electrical &
Quantity Surveying & Contracts)
|31-01-2021
|SSC JHT 2020 (Paper-II)
|14.02.2021
(DES)**
|SSC CPO 2019,
Paper II, CBE
|26-03-2021
|SSC JE 2020 (Paper-I)
|01.10.2020
|30.10.2020
|22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021
|SSC CGL 2020 (Tier-I)
|21.12.2020
|25.01.2021
|29.05.2021 to 07.06.2021
|SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 (Tier-I)
|6.11.2020
|15.12.2020
|12-04-2020 to 27.04.2020
|SI in Delhi Police 2020 (Paper-II)
|12.07.2020
|SSC MTS 2020 (Paper-I)
|2.2.2021
|18.03.2021
|01-07-2021 to 20-07-2021
|Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and
Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,
2020 ++
|25-03-2021
|10-05-2021
|02-08-2021 to
25-08-2021
(**) – DES – Descriptive Paper
(^) – Selection Post Examination
(++) – Non –Mandated Examination