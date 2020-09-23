As per the revised calendar, SSC CGL for 2019 Tier-I for left-over candidates will be conducted between October 12, 2020 and October 26, 2020. The Tier II exam will be held from November 2 to November 5.

SSC has released the calendar update on 22nd September 2020 on the official website @ssc.nic.in. Due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus many important exams have been delayed. Moreover, the new recruitment have also been delayed. But here is some good news for the SSC Aspirants, SSC has released the exam notification for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC MTS 2020 Exams on 22nd September 2020.

SSC has released new exam dates for various SSC Examination including SSC CGL 2020, SSC JE, SSC CHSL 2020 Examinations that are to be held from 01-10-2020 to 31-08-2021.A large number of candidates appear for these exams every year to get placed in the Central government. It is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exams to stay aware of the dates scheduled for their relevant exams.

For now, SSC has revised the dates of exams that were get postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Check the recently updated dates in the table below.

SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21- Official Dates