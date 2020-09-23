SSC has released the calendar update on 22nd September 2020 on the official website @ssc.nic.in. Due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus many important exams have been delayed. Moreover, the new recruitment have also been delayed. But here is some  good news for the SSC Aspirants, SSC has released the exam notification for SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SSC MTS 2020 Exams on 22nd September 2020.

SSC has released new exam dates for various SSC Examination including SSC CGL 2020, SSC JE, SSC CHSL 2020 Examinations that are to be held from 01-10-2020 to 31-08-2021.A large number of candidates appear for these exams every year to get placed in the Central government. It is important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exams to stay aware of the dates scheduled for their relevant exams.

For now, SSC has revised the dates of exams that were get postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Check the recently updated dates in the table below.

SSC Exam Calendar 2020-21- Official Dates

SSC Exam Name Date of Advt. Closing Date SSC Exam Date
SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 (Tier-I) for
remaining candidates		 03.12.2019 10.01.2020 12.10.2020 to26.10.2020
SSC JE Examination-2019 (Paper-I) 27.10.2020 to 30.10.2020
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2019 16.11.2020 to 18.11.2020
Examination for Selection Posts
Phase-VIII/ 2020		 17.01.2020 14.02.2020 06.11.2020 to10.11.2020
SSC CGL 2019
(Tier-II, CBE)		 02.11.2020 to 05.11.2020
SSC CGL 2019
(Tier-III, DES)		 22.11.2020 
SSC CHSL (10+2) 2019 (Tier-II) 14.02.2021
SSC CPO 2020 (Paper-I) Available Soon Available Soon 23.11.2020 to 26.11.2020
SSC JHT Examination-2020
(Paper-I)		 29th June 2020 25th July 2020 19.11.2020
SSC MTS 2020 (Paper-I) 02.06.2020 15.07. 2020 26.10.2020 to
13.11.2020 (CBE)*
Delhi Police Constable, Male & Female 27.11.2020 to 14.12.2020
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination-2020		 10.10.2020 04.11.2020 29.03.2021 to 31.03.2021
JE 2019, Paper II, DES
(Civil, Mechanical, Electrical &
Quantity Surveying & Contracts)		 31-01-2021
SSC JHT 2020 (Paper-II) 14.02.2021
(DES)**
SSC CPO 2019,
Paper II, CBE		 26-03-2021
SSC JE 2020 (Paper-I) 01.10.2020 30.10.2020 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021
SSC CGL 2020 (Tier-I) 21.12.2020 25.01.2021 29.05.2021 to 07.06.2021
SSC CHSL (10+2) 2020 (Tier-I) 6.11.2020 15.12.2020 12-04-2020 to 27.04.2020
SI in Delhi Police 2020 (Paper-II) 12.07.2020
SSC MTS 2020 (Paper-I) 2.2.2021 18.03.2021 01-07-2021 to 20-07-2021
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and
Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,
2020 ++		 25-03-2021 10-05-2021 02-08-2021 to
25-08-2021
(*) – CBE – Computer Based Examination
(**) – DES – Descriptive Paper
(^) – Selection Post Examination
(++) – Non –Mandated Examination
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC regularly for updates or change in the dates of examination.

 