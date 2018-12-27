SSC Exam Date Sheet 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released date sheet for Constable GD, SI, Steno posts @ ssc.nic.in. The Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2018, Constable (GD), Rifleman (GD), SI, ASI Examination 2018 will be held from January 13 and conclude on March 16, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday shared the date sheet for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination and Delhi Police sub-inspecter, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to the reports, the SSC will conduct the examination in CBT mode. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)— ssc.nic.in— for further details.

The official notice of the same is available on the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)— ssc.nic.in— for further details. The SSC has also published the examination schedule for the Stenographer recruitment examination and the dates are available on the Staff Selection Commission’s official website @ ssc.nic.in. The commission will be conducting the examination to fill the vacant posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak.

The Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2018, Constable (GD), Rifleman (GD), SI, ASI Examination 2018 will be held from January 13 and conclude on March 16, 2019.

