SSC Exam Dates: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana State (BSETS) has shared the datesheet and syllabus for Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Orissa Staff Selection Commission on its official website— ssc.nic.in and ossc.gov.in. The selection board has declared the timetable for both regular and private vocational candidates. As per the official notification, the SSC, OSSC exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

The BSETS’ notification reads, “The examination paper will be divided into different question paper sets. If any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled. Also, if any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.”

The applicants are advised to visit the official website— ssc.nic.in and ossc.gov.in for other queries. The candidates who have applied for the SSC, OSSC exam 2019 can follow the simple steps given below to download the datesheet and syllabus.

Here are the steps to check and download the datesheet and syllabus for SSC, OSSC exam 2018:

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2- On the home page, click on the highlighted link that reads datesheet and syllabus for SSC exam 2019.

Step 3- Download the PDF file for datesheet and syllabus.

Step 4- Save the dates for SSC, OSSC exam 2019.

