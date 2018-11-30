The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to share the examination dates for the SSC CGL 2018, SSC GD Exam, SSC JHT 2019 and SSC Stenographer 2019 soon. The candidates can check the exam dates on the SSC's official website @ ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to share the examination dates for the SSC CGL 2018, SSC GD Exam, SSC JHT 2019 and SSC Stenographer 2019 soon on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC had released recruitment notification in the months of April, September, and October for the respective posts. The aspirants are advised to keep an eye on Staff Selection Commission’s official website for latest updates. The SSC CGL Tier I 2018 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2018, which was postponed by the board.

According to the reports, more than 50 lakh applicants apply for the SSC jobs every year. The commission is likely to conduct the SSC CHSL examination January 2019 and the notification and admit cards will be out soon. Reports suggest that the SSC will share dates by the last week of December 2018, however, there is no confirmation from the officials yet.

The students can follow the simple steps given below to check the SSC examination dates, once they are out on the official website of Staff Selection Commission.

How to check dates for the SSC examination 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commssion— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the Login option on the homepage if you have already registered

Step 3: The candidates need to make a login with the credentials.

Step 4: Click on the relevant link that reads SSC examination 2019.

Step 5: Save and note down the important examination dates.

