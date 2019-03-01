Maharastra SSC Exam begins today, 17 lakh students from 22,244 schools appear for it: The Secondary School Certificate(SSC)exam would be starting from today. Since after the syllabus is been changed students should be more aware of their respective subjects and should be prepared properly. Approximately 17 lakh students from 22,244 schools would be appearing for the exam across the state, among them, 16.41lakh students would be appearing for the exam for the very first time with the followed new syllabus.

Maharastra SSC Exam begins today, 17 lakh students from 22,244 schools appear for it: The Maharastra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam has begun today. Approximately 17 lakh students from 22,244 schools are appearing for the exam across the state.

Reports said 16.41 lakh students are appearing for the exam for the very first time with the followed new syllabus. Besides, 59,345 students are repeaters who would be reappearing for the SSC exam (old syllabus). In this context, Maharastra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said that it would be the last time when the repeaters would be reappearing for the exam following their old syllabus.

The main aim of the board this time is to keep the SSC Exam goes on ethically. Squads would look after the students very strictly and male along with female squads would be allowed inside the classroom. Cellphones, chit or any other unnecessary types of equipment and materials would not be permitted.

The exam would be held across the nine divisions of Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Naik, Konkan, Aurangabad, Amravati and Latur.

No.of students appearing for the jobs are:

Male:9.27lakhs

Female:7.72lakhs

Other-gender:149

Students would even get barcoded supplementary loose sheets in order to prevent any miscellaneous mal activities. Hall tickets are already given to the students that are been printed in both the Language of English and Marathi. Students should be held responsible if he/she misplaces the Haltickits.No fake medical reports is to be made if found than that person would be terminated from the exam.

