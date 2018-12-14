SSC Recruitment 2018: SSC has announced the examination dates for the recruitment of Hindi translators, stenographers and other posts on its official website— ssc.nic.in. The SSC examination will be conducted in the month of January and February next year, reads official notification. Below are the steps to download the datesheet for SSC recruitment examination 2018-19.

SSC Recruitment 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination dates for the recruitment of Hindi translators, stenographers and other posts on its official website— ssc.nic.in. The aspirants who were waiting eagerly for the exam dates can simply log on the commission’s website to find the dates and examination schedule. The SSC will be conducting the examination to fill the vacant post in various government offices and departments. The SSC examination will be conducted in the month of January and February next year, reads official notification. The computer-based paper (CBT) 1 exam for Junior and senior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak will be held on January 13, 2019. On January 16, 17 and 18 the SSC will conduct examination for multiple vacancies at various levels. While the test for Grade C & D Stenographer posts will be conducted on three days, i.e. February 5 to 7, 2019.

The candidates who were waiting for the datesheet can simply follow the steps mentioned below to check the check and download the examination schedule from the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.

Here are the steps to check and download the datesheet for SSC Recruitment Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC— ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link that reads the examination schedule.

Step 3: A new page will now pop up on your screen.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link.

Step 5: Save and download the same file.

Step 6: Check the dates and other important details for SSC examination 2019.

Step 7: Take a print out if necessary for future reference.

