SSC Exam Schedule 2018: The official notification released by SSC reads as that- The candidates are hereby informed that the commission has finalized the dates for conducting three examinations in the CBT. The examination will take place in the month of January and February 2019. It furthermore states that the dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPF's and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 and constable (GD) in CAPF's NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 will be hosted on the website of the commission shortly.

SSC Exam Schedule 2018: According to the exam schedule released on the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in, the Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment examination will be conducted in the month of February from 5th to 7th. All the applicants must note that the examination will be held in only one shift. Applicants are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for more updates.

Steps to Download SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam time table:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the second notification link stating SSC exam schedule 2018 option

Step 3. Click on the link that reads, ” Important Notice (265.24 KB)” on the homepage and click on it

Step 4. Applicants will be taken to a new tab and will be asked if they want to download the PDF

Step 5. Download the exam schedule

Step 6. Take a print out of the Exam schedule if required

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam schedule:

January 13, 2019: Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I) January 16 to January 18, 2019: Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018 Matriculation Level January 17 to January 18, 2019: Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018 Higher Secondary Level January 17, 2019, and January 18, 2019: Selection Posts Phase-VI/ 2018 Graduation Level February 5, 2019, to February 7, 2019: Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2018

Take a look at the exam schedule here:

For downloading the pdf version of the exam schedule click here

