SSC exam schedule 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India has invited applications for various examinations that will be conducted by the SSC board. The date sheet for various SSC exams has been released on the official website of the commission- ssc.nic.in on December 27, 2018. In the notification released by the SSC, it stated that there will be two papers. Paper 1- Examination for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak will be conducted on January 13, 2019. The paper will be conducted for the posts of GD constable in CAPF’s, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, SI in Delhi Police, CAPF’s and ASI in CISF examination 2018. The exam will be conducted in CBT format.

The staff selection commission will conduct the stenographer exam for grade C and D from February 5, 2019, to February 7, 2019. Take a look at the date sheet here:

Applicants can check the pdf format here- CLICK HERE

