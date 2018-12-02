SSC Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to conduct the SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL exam in January 2019 on its official website— ssc.nic.in, reports. The datesheet and admit cards for the SC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL exam are expected to out in the last week of December @ ssc.nic.in.

SSC Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to conduct the SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL exam in January 2019 on its official website @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC is expected to share the datesheet for the SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL exam in the last week of December, say reports. However, there is no confirmation from the officials yet. The applicants are advised to monitor SSC’s official website on regular basis for the latest updates.

The SSC will also release the admit cards a few days before the examination. Earlier, the SSC had released the recruitment notification to fill various vacant posts in the several government departments. The recruitment board had postponed the SSC CGL 2018 exam, which was scheduled to be held in July, due to some internal issues and now it is expected to held in January 2019. SSC, an organization under the Government of India, recruits candidates for various vacant posts in the ministries and government departments. According to a study, around 50 Lakh aspirants apply every year for SSC jobs.

The candidates, who have applied for the SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL posts and eagerly waiting for the exam datesheet, can check and download it from the official website, once it is declared, by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to download the datesheet for the SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission— ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page’s right-hand side, click on the link that reads examination calendar.

Step 3: By clicking on the relevant link, a new window will pop on your screen.

Step 4: Search for the exam datesheet, SSC GD, SSC JHT, SSC Stenographer and SSC CGL, you have applied for.

Step 5: Click on the PDF file and download it.

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More