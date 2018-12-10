The exam date sheet is for OSSC, vocational candidates and academic candidates. All the academic course papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates. If the candidate fails to give his board exams and asks for a different board examination location, the candidature will be cancelled.

SSC Exams 2019: Andhra Pradesh board of secondary education has finally released the date sheet for Class 10 examination, which will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh secondary education board across the state. The examination will start from March 18, 2019, to April 02, 2019. candidates who will appear in the examination can download the AP Board SSC Exams 2019 date sheet through their official website of the Board @ bseap.org.

Take a look at the official class 10 examination date sheet here:

March 18, 2019: First Language paper 1 (GROUP A), First language paper 1 (COMPOSITE COURSE)

March 19, 2019: First Language paper 2 (GROUP A), First language paper 2 (COMPOSITE COURSE), OSSC main language paper 1- Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian

March 20, 2019: Second language paper

March 22, 2019: English paper 1

March 23, 2019: English paper 2

March 25, 2019: Maths paper 1

March 26, 2019: Maths paper 2

March 27, 2019: General Science paper 1

March 28, 2019: General science paper 2

March 29, 2019: Social Studies paper 1

March 30, 2019: Social studies paper 2

April 1, 2019: OSSC Main language paper – Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian

April 02, 2019: SSC vocational course paper- theory

Candidates can check the official site of Andhra Pradesh Board of secondary education for further details to know more about the examination. Students can check the detailed date sheet for class 10 exams at the website – bseap.org.

