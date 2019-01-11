SSC Final Result 2019: Th result of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been announced on the official website @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates are requested to see their marks as soon as possible on the available link as this facility is available for a certain period.

SSC Final Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the final result of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 on January 11, 2019, on the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in. The marks of Paper-II in respect all the 180 candidates (qualified or not qualified) have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission. The candidates are requested to see their marks as soon as possible on the available link as this facility is available for a period of one month i.e. from 11th of January, 2019 (5:00 pm) to 10th of February, 2019 (5:00 pm). They can know their result after entering their Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link given below.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link which reads as Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016-Uploading Marks of Paper-II The PDF has the notification for the announcement of the result. Below in the PDF, a link is mentioned for the result. Click on the link. The login details will be displayed.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More