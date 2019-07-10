SSC GD final answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission released the GD 2019 Final Answer key on July 10 2019. Candidates can check the result on the (SSC) official website @ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD final answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 10 2019, released the GD 2019 Final Answer key. Candidates can check the result on the SSC website @ssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in SSC GD Constable exam can check the SSC 2019 GD Final Answer Key on SSC official website.

However, SSC GD result 2019 was earlier declared on June 20, 2019. Perhaps more than 5 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC GD exams out of which 4,65,632 were male candidates and 68,420 were female. As per the notice issued by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), SSC wants to ensure a high level of transparency in the examination system and to that keeping in mind, the commission has uploaded the final answer key on their official website on 10-07-2019.

Candidates who had appeared for SSC GD exams must know that they can view the result through online mode only. Candidates can check the result from July 10, 2019, to August 9 2019.

Follow the steps to check SSC GD final answer key 2019

Step 1: Click on the link to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) @www.ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 – Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)

Step 3: The answer key will be in PDF format.

Step 4: Candidates can download the answer key.

Step 5: To download, candidstes must sign in and per the admission certificate.

Step 6: Download the answer key or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Candidates can also send representation against answer/question key but it must be sent in prescribed Format (Word/PDF/Image) as an attachment with the email. The formats for sending representation must be like Subject Name, Booklet Code (A/B/C) and Question No. in the subject line of the email. Eg: Life Science, B, 85 Note: Booklet Number is not required

