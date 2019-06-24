The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC GD Admit Card 2019 for Physical Endurance Test, Physical Standard Test to release soon @ssc.nic.in. The candidates can check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission for downloading the admit card.

The Staff Selection Commission is releasing the SSC GD Admit Card 2019 soon. The SSC GD Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). SSC GD PET & PST round will be held after the commission release the date for the exams. Candidates who have qualified the Computer-based Examination can check the official website for the admit card once it will be uploaded on the website @ssc.nic.in. The commission has notified that the PET&PST call letters will be issued by the Nodal CAPF soon.

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2019:

1. Visit the official website @ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter registration number

4. Download the admit card

5. Take the printout for future reference

The Staff Selection Commission has released the cutoff and other details of the candidates who have been shortlisted in the Computer Based Test. The exam for which was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission had declared SSC GD Constable Computer Based Exam Result 2019. As per officials, more than 5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round. Around 4,65,632 male candidates had appeared for the exams. The number of females who had appeared for the exams were 68,420.

The candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round in an approximate ratio of 1:10. The candidates who have been selected for the next exam of SSC GD PET&PST will be able to sit in the examination after the proper checking for which the admit card should be issued to the candidates.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App