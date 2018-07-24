SSC GD Constable 2018: The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday announced that the candidates interested in the vacancies for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, can apply for the posts online from today, July 24. The online application process to recruit for 54,593 posts has begun and applicants can visit the official website via ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable 2018: The Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday announced that the candidates interested in the vacancies for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, can apply for the posts online from today, July 24. The online application process to recruit for 54,593 posts has begun and applicants can visit the official website via ssc.nic.in. Earlier the online application process was supposed to start from July 21, but later it was extended to July 24 following a glitch. After this, the SSC shifted to a new website and the applicants can make a one-time registration on the new website. The registration and submission process can be done at the website.

Here is the list of steps candidates need to follow to do one-time registration for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018:

First, you need to do is log in to the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in

Click the ‘Register Now’ icon on the homepage

Fill the required details

Don’t forget to confirm your mobile number and email ID, because only after confirming them you will be able to receive your registration ID and password for the same.

Then fill the additional details

Fill out the information and hop on to provide contact details

Submit the details after clicking on the ‘Final Submit’ and confirm registration after entering the OTP.

After you are done with the one-time registration, you can submit your online application form. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Log on to the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Login with the registered email ID and password as mentioned during the time of one-time registration

Go to the “GD Constable” section under “Latest Notifications” tab and click on the “Apply” icon

Choose your preferred exam centre, domicile and fill other required details

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree”

Make the requisite fee payment through online mode or through SBI Challan

Take a printout of the application for your future reference

Following the new online application date, the last date for the submission has also been extended till 5pm on August 28, 2018. The SSC also made it clear that any old registration ID or password, if any, will not work on the new website. All of the applicants have to apply register afresh for the SSC GD Constable. The candidates can make the payment through Challan of SBI or designated branches of SBI till August 28. All the candidates are required to do is to generate their challan before the closing date and time for the receipt of applications.

