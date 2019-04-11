SSC GD constable 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the post of GD constable in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 (for 18 days) in 54 shifts with three shifts of exam each day at 297 centres across 125 cities. A total of 52,20,335 candidates had applied for 58,373 vacancies. Out of the 52.20 lakh applied, a total of 30,41,284 had appeared for the exam. Result of the same is likely to be released by May 31, 2019, as per the official notification.

The qualifiers of the written examination will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Under Physical Endurance Test (PET), the candidates will participate in a race to run for a certain kilometers. Male candidates will run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time. Female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

Vacancy details

Male candidates- 50,066
Female candidates- 8,307.

FORCE WISE CONSOLIDATED VACANCIES FOR CONSTABLE (GD) IN CAPFs, NIA, SSF AND RIFLEMAN (GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES EXAMINATION 2018

Males                                                                                                                                                                                             Females

                           SC         ST        OBC          UR                    TOTAL                                                                                            SC          ST          OBC          UR                  TOTAL          Grand 
BSF                      2310     1371       3243         7512                     14436                                                                                                419         239          574        1316                 2548             16984
CISF                         22        15           41              102                       180                                                                                                      0             0              3             17                    20                   200
CRPF                   3815     1662      4220          10275                19972                                                                                                  333             15           408         838             1594                21566
SSB                       1406       805     1998            4722                  8931                                                                                                    332          158          481         1054            2025              10956
ITBP                        446       336      649              1660                 3091                                                                                                     77             55           111            302           545                  3636
AR                           381         489      598             1608                  3076                                                                                                   185           238       289           788           1500                  4576
NIA                              0              1           2                   5                         8                                                                                                      0                0            0                0                 0                         8
SSF                             38           47          75                212                     372                                                                                                 10                   7            18           40             75                       447                

TOTAL                  8418        4726     10826        26096                50066                                                                                                1356           712           1884    4355          8307              58373

Thus, the grand total becomes 58,373.

The number of candidates will be selected PET/PST on the basis of merit in the Computer-Based-examination. The number of candidates is 10 times of the number of vacancies.

