SSC GD constable 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the post of GD constable in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The examination was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019 (for 18 days) in 54 shifts with three shifts of exam each day at 297 centres across 125 cities. A total of 52,20,335 candidates had applied for 58,373 vacancies. Out of the 52.20 lakh applied, a total of 30,41,284 had appeared for the exam. Result of the same is likely to be released by May 31, 2019, as per the official notification.

The qualifiers of the written examination will be eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). Under Physical Endurance Test (PET), the candidates will participate in a race to run for a certain kilometers. Male candidates will run for five kilometres in 24 minutes time. Female candidates will be given eight and a half minute to complete 1.6 kilometres. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

Vacancy details

Male candidates- 50,066

Female candidates- 8,307.

FORCE WISE CONSOLIDATED VACANCIES FOR CONSTABLE (GD) IN CAPFs, NIA, SSF AND RIFLEMAN (GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES EXAMINATION 2018

Males Females

SC ST OBC UR TOTAL SC ST OBC UR TOTAL Grand

BSF 2310 1371 3243 7512 14436 419 239 574 1316 2548 16984

CISF 22 15 41 102 180 0 0 3 17 20 200

CRPF 3815 1662 4220 10275 19972 333 15 408 838 1594 21566

SSB 1406 805 1998 4722 8931 332 158 481 1054 2025 10956

ITBP 446 336 649 1660 3091 77 55 111 302 545 3636

AR 381 489 598 1608 3076 185 238 289 788 1500 4576

NIA 0 1 2 5 8 0 0 0 0 0 8

SSF 38 47 75 212 372 10 7 18 40 75 447

TOTAL 8418 4726 10826 26096 50066 1356 712 1884 4355 8307 58373

Thus, the grand total becomes 58,373.

The number of candidates will be selected PET/PST on the basis of merit in the Computer-Based-examination. The number of candidates is 10 times of the number of vacancies.

