SSC GD Constable 2019 result: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC GD Constable 2019 result on its official website today, June 21, 2019. The results are now available on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The GD Constable 2019 exam had been conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in computer-based test mode from February 11 which went on till March 11 2019.

The GD Constable results can now be accessed from ssc.nic.in. However, look like the official website has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to keep trying and have patience as the results will be available only on the SSC website. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC GD Constable exam can check their results by following the instructions given below.

How to check SSC GD Constable 2019 result?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

Enter the registration details and click submit

The GD Constable result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the results and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result: https://ssc.nic.in/

