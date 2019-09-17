SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 revised result: The marks for the Constable (GD) recruitment examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The revised result for the examination was announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on September 12, 2019. All the candidates can access and check their marks by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. A total number of 5,35,169 candidates have qualified the recruitment examinations. The results for the examination was announced in June but due to some errors in the questions, the commission released the revised result for the examination.

SSC GD constable 2019: Steps to check SSC GD Constable 2018-2019 revised result

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, marks of computer-based examination

Step 3: A pdf file with marks of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Candidates can download the marks PDF

Step 5: Candidates can take a print out of of the marks PDF for further reference.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be eligible for the Physical Standard Test(PST), in this test candidates will be required to pass physical standards, as well as candidates should clear the medical test. In the physical test Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometers in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometers in eight and a half minutes. The official notification for the examination has not been released yet.

About SSC:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is a body which serves under the Government of India and its major functions is to perform recruitment for different ministries and departments which come under the Government of India.

