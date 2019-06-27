SSC GD Constable 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC will soon release the scorecard on ssc.nic.in. Candidates need to check the important instructions given below.

SSC GD Constable 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC is going to release the scorecard on the official website – ssc.nic.in soon. According to reports, the scorecards will be available on the official website as soon as published by the Commission. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination for recruitment to the GD Constable posts this year can check the important instructions given below.

This year around 52 lakh candidates registered for the SSC GD Constable examination and out of the total, only 30 lakh sat for the examination. The Commission had released the SSC GD Exam answer key on April 30 2019. The Commission had conducted the exam for recruiting fresh candidates to the posts of Constables (General Duty) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

How to check the SSC GD Constable 2019 scorecard?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the GD Constable Scorecard link

The candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details to login

On submitting the details, candidates will be directed to the next page

Here, click on scorecard option

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the SSC GD Constable 2019 scorecard

