SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to release the hall tickets of the GD constable examinations in the February’s first week on the official website ssc.nic.in. The interested candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the hall tickets through the official website. The recruitment examination will be conducted in the police department from March 12 to March 16, 2019.

The candidates who will qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well. The written examination will consist of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The duration of the examination will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour).

SSC GD constable admit card 2018-19: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on link which says ‘download admit card’

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future use.

In the physical test, the candidates will have to prove their physical abilities.

The male candidates will be required to five kilometres in 24 minutes. The general rule for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The official notification is yet to be released.

About SSC

Staff Selection Commission is set up on November 4, 1975, works under the Government of India. teh main function of the SSC is to recruit staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

It’s headquarters is situated in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

