SSC GD Constable Admit Cards 2019: Hall tickets for the SSC GD Constable for Central Armed Police Forces recruitment PET, PST has been released @ gdconst.crpfexam.in.

SSC GD Constable Admit Cards 2019 @ gdconst.crpfexam.in: The Staff Selections Commission GD Constable admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) have been declared on the official website of SSC @ gdconst.crpfexam.in. As per reports, the examination will be stretched till September 2019. The examination will be conducted by CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) at various examination centres across the country. The candidates can download the SSC GD Constable 2019 PET, PST Admit cards by simply logging on to the CRPF’s official website.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination only will be allowed to take the PET test. To download the hall tickets, the aspirant can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Steps to download the SSC GD Constable Admit Cards 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of CRPF gdconst.crpfexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, in the highlighted image, click on the link that reads Candidate Login

Step 3: A new page will pop now

Step 4 Submit the details required like Roll No., Date of Birth etc.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code

Step 6: Your SSC GD Constable Admit Cards 2019 will appear on your screens now

Step 7: Download, save and take a print out of SSC GD Constable Admit Cards 2019 for the physical examination.

