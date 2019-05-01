SSC GD Constable Answer key 2018: Staff Selection Commission has share SSC GD constable exam answer keys @ ssc.nic.in. The SSC result 2018 for SSC GD Constable recruitment 2019 exam is expected to be out on May 31, 2019.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC GD Constable Answer key 2018 @ ssc.nic.in. The candidates who had appeared for SSC GD Constable exam 2019, can check and download the tentative answer key available on SSC’s official website. The SSC GD Result 2019 will be declared on May 31, 2019, said reports. SSC conducted the GD Constables examination to hire candidates in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR). The SSC GD Constable recruitment 2018 examinations were conducted between February 11 to March 11, 2019.

SSC GD constable 2018 answer key will be available for candidates from April 30 to May 5, 2019, up to 6 pm. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to download their answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC GD Constable Answer Key.

Step 3: Log in with your registration User ID and Password.

Step 4: A new page will open on your screen.

Step 5: Now you can download the SSC GD Answer Key.

The candidates who have any problem with the result or any doubt regarding check of any question can raise objections against the answer key from April 30, 2019, to May 5, 2019 through ssc’s official website @ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD constable 2018 examination was a Computer Based Test conducted in online mode.

Here is the direct link for Module for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer, and submission of representations if any:

Tentative Answer keys for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination-2018

About the Staff Selection Commission:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organisation under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

