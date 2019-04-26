SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 released @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the SSC GD Constable Answer key 2019. The answer key was released at the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can go through the official website to check their performance.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 released @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the SSC GD Constable Answer key 2019. The answer key was released at the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can go through the official website to check their performance. The candidates are advised to download the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 to evaluate your scores. This year, the SSC GD examination 2019 was held between February 11 to March 11, 2019. After being shortlisted, the candidates will appear for PST or PET Stage.

The students are advised to follow the below mentioned steps in order to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website @ ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says Login to get the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019

Step 3: Enter the User id and password.

Step 4: Click on the login button to view the answer key

Step 5: Two tabs for objection and question paper with answers will appear

Step 6: Click on the question paper with answer tab and check the answer key of SSC GD Constable 2019.

The candidates who have appeared in the examination can also raise objections over the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 by going to the link on the website. This year, the SSC GD examination 2019 was conducted in online mode through Computer Based Test.

The examination has been conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the various posts including Constable (General Duty) in Central Security Force, Border Security Force, National Investigation Agency, Rifleman in Assam Rifles and more.

The SSC is scheduled to release the SSC GD Constable Results 2019 on May 31, 2019. The results will be released in the form of a pdf which will contain the name and roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination are advised to keep a regular check on the official site to stay updated regarding the results.

