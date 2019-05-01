SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19 for CAPF, NIA, Riflemen examination has been released at, ssc.nic.in. Check how to raise objections against answer keys.

SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the GD constable 2018 examination answer keys on its official website – ssc.nic.in that is on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. The SSC GD Constable Answer Keys 2018 is now available on the official website and candidates who have appeared in the GD Constable recruitment examination for CAPF, NIA, Riflemen in Assam Rifles posts can now check the Answer Keys with the question papers by following the instructions given below.

Earlier, there were reports in several news websites that the GD Constable answer keys had been released on April 27, 2019, however, there was no update regarding the same on the SSC official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2018 for CAPF, NIA and Riflemen post vacancies were conducted by the Commission between February 11 till March 11, 2019.

Here’s how to download the SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19 for CAPF, NIA, Riflemen posts:

Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19

On clicking, the Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Candidates need to download the same and take a print out for reference

Direct link to download the Notification related to SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19

How to raise objections against SSC GD Constable answer keys 2018-19?

Candidates need to log into the SSC official website

Click on the first link that reads, “Tentative Answer Key, challenges for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR) Examination-2018”

On clicking, a new pdf will open

On the bottom of the page, click on the hyeprlinked textx that says, “Link for candidates’ Response Sheet, Answer Keys and Submission for Challenges”

The candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, follow the instructions and fill in the details in the space provided just like in the picture given below



Now, click on “Login”

Click on this link to download the SSC GD Answer Keys 2018-19: http://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2207/59425/login.html

