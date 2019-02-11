The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will start the recruitment examination from February 11 to March 11, 2019 for the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The examination will be held in multiple shifts. Interested candidates can check their venue, shift time and exam date from the admit card/ hall ticket.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to begin the recruitment examination for the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles from February 11 to March 11, 2019. The examination will be conducted in multiple shifts. The interested candidates can check their venue, shift time and exam date from the admit card/ hall ticket.

Here are the important points to remember for all the candidates

The short-listing of candidates for physical endurance test (PET)/ physical standard test (PST) and medical exam. It will be done on the basis of normalised marks scored by the candidates.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of final merits and normalised marks.

SSC GD constable: Dont’s

Calculators and other electronic gadgets including mobile phones or any other means of wireless

Communication in the working or switched off mode in the examination hall. Violation of the rules and regulations can lead to the cancellation of candidature.

SSC CG constable: Do’s

Carry at least one photo bearing identification proof such as driving licence, voter card, aadhaar card, identity card issued by university or college, pan card, etc in original to the exam hall.

Two latest passport size photographs which will eb required in the commission’s copy of admit card in the presence of officials/ Invigilators at the time of computer-based examination

According the notification, it is necessary for the candidates to carry the photographs, otherwise they wold not be allowed.

Keep sufficient copies of the same photograph, that were uploaded in the online application form. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry them till the completion of entire examination process to facilitate easy identification.

SSC CG constable: cut-off

The cut-off marks in Computer Based Examination. The eligibility for selection will be as follows:

(a). General and Ex-servicemen: 35 per cent

(b). SC/ ST/ OBC : 33 per cent

Exam pattern: SSC CG constable

The Computer-Based examination will comprised of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks.

Part A: General intelligence and reasoning – 25 marks

Part B: General knowledge and general awareness – 25 marks

Part C: Elementary mathematics – 25 marks

Part D: English/Hindi: 25 marks

The duration of the candidates will be given a time frame of 90 minutes to complete the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More