SSC GD constable exam 2018: The examination dates for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been announced for the post of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exams on its official website– ssc.nic.in. From March 12 to March 16, 2019, the examination is scheduled to be conducted for the recruitment in the police department. The qualifying candidates of the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST) which is scheduled to take place in March. The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too.

Syllabus of written examination

The written exam consists of four sections, namely, reasoning ability, numerical ability, English/Hindi, and general awareness. The duration of the examination will be of 90 minutes ( one and a half hour)

SSC GD recruitment 2018: Check complete syllabus

Reasoning and GI

Arithmetic Number Series, Similarities and Differences, Arithmetical Reasoning, Figures Classification, Relationship concepts, Spatial Orientation, Analogies, Non-verbal series, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Coding and Decoding

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economics, Constitution of India, Scientific Research

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time

English Comprehension

Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting spelling mistakes, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage Cloze Passage

Hindi

Verbal Ability, Vocabulary, Grammar, Comprehension etc.

