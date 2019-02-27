SSC GD constable exam admit card download: The Staff Selection Commission today share the SSC GD constable exam admit cards. The SSC.nic.in and other regional websites of the SSC have shared the SSC admit card 2019 and the candidates can download SSC GD constable exam by simply following the steps mentioned below.

SSC GD constable exam admit card download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD constable exam admit card 2019 for on its official regional websites. The SSC has conducted the examination to fill the vacant posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. According to the SSC official notification, the SSC GD Constable exam would be held in March 2019 and today the Staff Selection Commission shared the SSC GD constable exam admit card.

The SSC GD constable exam would be conducted to fill 55,000 vacancies through this exam, reports.

The candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the SSC GD constable exam admit card 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the websites of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads SSC GD Constable admit card 2019.

Step 3: A new page will pop now.

Step 4: Submit the candidate details like name, date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Your admit card will pop up on screen now.

Step 6: Save, download SSC GD Constable admit card 2019 and take a print for future reference.

SSC GD Constable admit card 2019: Direct links for regional websites to download

Eastern Region: Admit card

http://sscer.org/MATTER/DOWNLOAD_AC.html

Karnataka Kerala region: Admit card

http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/ONLINE_constgd1_2018.aspx

Northeastern region: Admit card

http://sscner.org.in/2/GD18/

Western Region Mumbai: Admit card

http://www.sscwr.net/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1718.php

Madhya Pradesh Region: Admit card

http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1115

Central Region: Admit card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_1332.php

North Western Region: Admit card

http://www.sscnwr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2018_0805.php

Northern Region: Admit card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/newlook/Admitcard_GD_ASSAMRIFLES_2018/CheckRoll.aspx

