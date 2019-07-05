SSC GD Constable marks have been released by the Staff Selection Commission or SSC on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the same by following the steps given below.

SSC GD Constable marks: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the SSC GD Constable marks on the official website – ssc.nic.in today, July 5, 2019. All those who have appeared in the recruitment examination of SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 are advised to check the marks on the official website now. The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) recruitment on June 20, 2019, however, the marks were not released along with the results.

According to the notification released by the SSC on its official website, the marks have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates must click on the notification on the official website that reads, “Uploading the marks of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018” to check their respective marks.

How to check the SSC GD Constable marks?

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission or SSC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link to download the marks

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf

Here, go through the details and click on the link, “Marks of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 – Click here” highlighted in blue

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, login to the user portal with the credentials and check your marks

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App