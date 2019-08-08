SSC GD Constable PET/PST Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has notified the PET and PST exam dates through its official website recently. Candidates can now check the details of SSC GD Constable PET 2019 and SSC GD Constable PST Exam 2019 given in this article below.

SSC GD Constable PET/PST Exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the dates of SSC GD Constable PET 2019 and SSC GD Constable PST 2019 exam on its official website on July 24, 2019. According to the notification released by the Commission, the SSC Physical Efficiency Test or PET for Recruitment to constable posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles will be conducted during August-September 2019.

The PET and PST will be the last leg of the recruitment process after which candidates shortlisted on basis of the whole recruitment process will be appointed to the posts at various departments. The Commission had recently released the Answer Keys of SSC GD Constable CBT 2019 on the official website on July 11, 2019 and candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the wrong answer keys. Candidates must carry their Identity Proof, Admit Card for the PET/PST, Passport size photograph and other necessary documents submitted with their application on the PET Exam day.

How to check the notification?

Candidates need to log into the official website of SSC as mentioned above and click on the link to the notification announcing the examination dates. On clicking, a pdf containing the dates of the PET and PST will appear on the screen.

Candidates must note that the SSC GD Constable PET admit card 2019 were recently released on the official website of SSC. Those who have not yet downloaded their admit cards or hall tickets can download the same by following the steps given below:

How to download the GD Constable Admit Card for PET Exam 2019?

Go to the SSC official website

Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage

On clicking, a new window will appear

Here, enter your credentials

Now, click on the download admit card link

The SSC GD Constable PET/PST 2019 Admit Card will be displayed

Keep a copy of the hall ticket for future use

