SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released a notification for the recruitment of 54,953 posts of SSC GD Constable 2018-19. All the notifications regarding the SSC GD Constable 2018 are available at the official website of the Staff Selection commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. The applicants can also find the online application for the same at the official website too. According to a recent notification that was published in the weekly Employment News, that the opening date for the online application is July 20, 2018, while the last date for the online application is finalised to August 20, 2018.

Here we listed the steps you need to follow to apply for the SSC GD Constable 2018:

First of all, visit the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in.

After the website gets displayed on your screen, click the ‘APPLY’ button popping on the screen.

Click on the ‘GD-Constable’ tab flashing on the screen.

The candidate then has to fill the application form available at the website.

In the application form, fill all your details including your name, address, e-mail, mobile number, category and educational qualification.

After filling the form, make the payment and confirm your registration.

Download a copy of the registration and take a printout for the future reference.

Age limit for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018-19:

The candidates applying for the SSC GD Constable 2018-19 must be 19 while the maximum age for the exam has been set to 23 years.

Eligibility for SSC GD 2018-19:

Applicants who are interested in the post of a constable should hold a degree of graduation or diploma or 10th pass from a recognised board or educational institute.

Syllabus for SSC GD 2018-19:

The candidates appearing for the SSC GD Constable 2018-19 should have a wide knowledge of subjects including General Knowledge and General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Elementary Mathematics and English or Hindi.

