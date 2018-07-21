SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Notification: The staff selection commission has released a notification for SSC GD constable recruitment 2018. All the interested candidates and who are eligible can apply for the post of many vacancies in NIA, SSF and Assam Rifles. In terms of eligibility, the aspirant should be class 10 or SSC passed for a well-known Board. Here is everything you need to know about SSC GD constable recruitment 2018 like exams dates, age limit, education qualification, results etc.

To have a better and concise understanding, the Commission has released recruitment for the following Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Eligibility:

In terms of eligibility, the aspirant should be class 10 or SSC passed for a well-known Board. The minimum age the aspirant should be 19 years and it should not exceed 23. For those who belong from reserved category, there is relaxation.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Application Process:

The application process is easy, however, in case of any doubt, the candidate has to apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in. There are total 54,000 posts and for a detailed information please check the official notification.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Application Fee:

The Application fee is Rs 100. All the candidates who apply have to first pass the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Those who clear the test will have to appear for the written online written exam which will be followed by a medical exam, to check if they are fit for the respective post.

