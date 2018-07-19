SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: The SSC Constable GD Notification 2018 will be rolled out to recruit a number of eligible candidates for several posts in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The following development comes after Staff Selection Commission last week had released the revised calendar for the 2018 examinations at ssc.nic.in. Here we have given the more details about SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday stated that they will be releasing the notification of SSC Constable GD 2018 will be released on July 21, 2018. The SSC Constable GD Notification 2018 will be rolled out to recruit a number of eligible candidates for several posts in Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). All the candidates who will be eligible for the post as per the guidelines will also be allowed to fill SSC Constable GD 2018 Application Form before the last date. Candidates can access the SSC GD Exam 2018 notification and online registration form by logging onto the official website. The examination dates will be released after the process of online form submission is completed.

The following development comes after Staff Selection Commission last week had released the revised calendar for the 2018 examinations. As per the SSC Exam Calendar, August 20 has been set as the last date for the submission of application form.

However, the exam dates for the recruitment of Constable (GD) will be released later. The applied candidates have been asked to keep a check on the official website for further details.

As far as vacancies are concerned, just like in 2017, the Staff Selection Commission is likely to release 57000 vacancies for the post of Constable (GD) for 2018. The vacancies will be for ITBPF, BSF, CISF, CRPF and SSB.

As per reports, the candidates can apply for SSC Constable Recruitment 2018 from July 21. The age limit for the following has been set from 18 to 23 years. The minimum education qualification needed to appear for is that the candidate has to be 10th pass.

