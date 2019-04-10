SSC GD constable recruitment 2019: SSC has released the dates of results and the vacancy details. Candidates can access the vacancy details and result date at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission or popularly know as SSC has issued the vacancy details regarding the post of GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The vacancy details can be accessed at the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in. According to the latest notification, the total vacancies available for the male candidates is 50,066 and for the female candidates, the total vacancies are 8,307 which equals to a grand total of 58,373 vacancies.

The exams for the SSC GD Constable recruitment were scheduled from February 11, 2019, to March 11, 2019. the exams were held for total 18 days in between the mentioned time period. A total number of 52,20,335 candidates applied for a total number of 58,373 vacancies. out of the total number of 52.20 lakh candidates, 30,41,284 appeared in the recruitment exam. As per the reports and the official notification, the results of the recruitment exam will be declared on May 31, 2019.

Vacancy details for the SSC GD constable recruitment 2019:

For males:

BSF: 14436 vacancies

CISF: 180 vacancies

CRPF: 19972 vacancies

SSB: 8931 vacancies

ITBP: 3091 vacancies

AR: 3076 vacancies

SSF: 372 vacancies

NIA: 8 vacancies

For females:

BSF: 2548 vacancies

CISF: 20 vacancies

CRPF: 1594 vacancies

SSB: 2025 vacancies

ITBP: 545 vacancies

AR: 1500 vacancies

SSF: 75 vacancies

The exam was organised in 54 shifts with three shifts of exam each day at 297 centres across 125 cities.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2019 next step:

Those candidates who have qualified the written exams are eligible for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). In the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the candidates need to participate in a race to qualify the test. the male candidates are required to complete five kilometres run in a time span of 24 minutes and the female candidates are required to complete a 1.6 kilometre run in a time span of eight and a half minutes.

