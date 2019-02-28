SSC GD Constable Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the post of GD Constable on the official website. With this recruitment drive, around 55,000 vacancies will be filled. This examination is scheduled to be held in the month of March.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: The admit card for GD Constable has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on every region’s official website. through the recruitment examination, the Commission will recruit Constable (General duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. This examination has been scheduled for the month of March.

Around 55,000 vacancies will be filled. For a final appointment, the Commission will recommend the merit list to Ministry of Home Affairs. The scheme is formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Admit Card Official Links



Eastern Region

Western Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region

North Western Region

Northern Region

The job notice reads as the final result along with the force allocation will be declared by the Commission. The candidates are selected on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. The candidates will be selected after qualifying Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More