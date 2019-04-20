SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be announcing the results of SSC GD Constable Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates on May 31, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the details of SSC GD PET 2019 details given here and also check the steps to download the result at ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result date of SSC GD Constable Exam 2018-19 through a notification published on its official website – ssc.nic.in. According to the reports, the results will be declared on the official website only and candidates will be able to download the same by visiting the SSC official site. The SSC GD Constable result has been scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2019.

All the candidates who have appeared in the examination may follow the instructions to download the SSC GD Result 2018-19 through the official website of SSC given below. Moreover, those who are declared qualified in the Computer-Based–Test will have to appear in the next round of the recruitment examination. i.e. the Physical Efficiency Test or SSC GD PET 2019 to be held soon after the declaration of the result on the official website.

How to check the SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19?

Visit the official website of SSC as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “ SSC GD Constable Result 2018-19 PDF download”

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, a pdf containing the names and roll numbers of the qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Download the pdf and look for your name

Take a print out of the result sheet if necessary

Here are the details of the SSC GD PET 2019 Exam:

Physical endurance & measurement test will be conducted for the qualified candidates of SSC GD CBT exam. Candidates will have to qualify in the PET if they fail in the test, candidates might lose their chance to acquire the SSC GD Constable jobs

Candidates will have to fulfil the following parameters for PET: Height – 170 cm (minimum). Chest – 81 (Unexpanded), 85 (Candidates have to complete a race of 5 km in 24 minutes while in Long Jump they need to target 14 feet (In three chances) and High Jump – 3’9” (In three chances)

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/

